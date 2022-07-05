Darryl Gleason
Service: Visitation
Name: Darryl Gleason
Pronunciation: 
Age: 60
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, July 7, 2022
Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 3:00 p.m.
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/646637/darryl-gleason/

