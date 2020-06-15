Dixon, Darwin
Service:Funeral
Name:Darwin M. Dixon
Age:91
From:Coin, IA
Day and Date:Thursday, June 18, 2020
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Visitation Location:The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Visitation Date:Thursday, June 18, 2020
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m.
Visitation End:11:00 a.m.
Memorials:The American Cancer Society
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial:Iowa Veterans Cemetery ~ Van Meter, Iowa at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020
Darwin passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.  Those attending the visitation and funeral will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.  

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.