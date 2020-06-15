|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Darwin M. Dixon
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Coin, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 18, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
|Visitation Location:
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
|Visitation Date:
|Thursday, June 18, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|The American Cancer Society
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Iowa Veterans Cemetery ~ Van Meter, Iowa at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020
|Notes:
Darwin passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Those attending the visitation and funeral will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Darwin M. Dixon, 91 of Coin
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.