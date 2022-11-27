Service:                                             Funeral
Name: Darwin Stanley Stimson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 87
From: Clarinda
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022
Time: 10 am
Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Visitation Start: 5 pm
Visitation End: 7 pm
Memorials: May be directed to the Shambaugh United Methodist Church in Darwin's name.
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery
Notes:

 Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

