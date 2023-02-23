|Service:
Celebration of Life
|Name:
Darwin West
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Creston, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, February 24, 2023
|Time:
|10:30am
|Location:
Powers Funeral Home, 601 New York Ave. in Creston
|Visitation Location:
|Powers Funeral Home, 601 New York Ave. in Creston
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, February 23, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|2:00pm
|Visitation End:
|7:00pm
|Memorials:
Union County Fairgrounds, the Friends of 4-H or the Creston Community Schools
|Funeral Home:
|Powers Funeral Home, 601 New York Ave. in Creston
|Cemetery:
Graceland Cemetery
|Notes:
