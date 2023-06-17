|Service:
|Daryl "Andy" Anderson
|82
|Dawsonville, Georgia
|Stanton, Iowa
Kare for Kids, Inc., 66 Highway
53West, Dawsonville, Ga. 30534
A private burial of ashes will be at a later date in the Mamre Cemetery, Stanton, IA
Daryl "Andy"Anderson, age 82, of Dawsonville, Georgia - formerly of Stanton, Iowa - passed away Thursday, June 15 at Dawsonville Assisted Living. Cremation has taken place.
