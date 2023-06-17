Service:No Services 
Name:Daryl "Andy" Anderson 
Age:82 
From:Dawsonville, Georgia 
Previous:Stanton, Iowa 
Memorials:
Kare for Kids, Inc., 66 Highway
53West, Dawsonville, Ga. 30534 
Cemetery:
A private burial of ashes will be at a later date in the Mamre Cemetery, Stanton, IA 
Daryl "Andy"Anderson, age 82, of Dawsonville, Georgia - formerly of Stanton, Iowa - passed away Thursday, June 15 at Dawsonville Assisted Living. Cremation has taken place.

