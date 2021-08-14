Ponton, Dave
Buy Now
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Dave G. Ponton
Pronunciation: 
Age:79
From:Atlantic
Previous:Shenandoah, IA 
Day and Date:Thursday, August 19, 2021
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:St. Mary's Catholic Church in Shenandoah
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Visitation Date:Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. ~ Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Shenandoah Community Food Pantry 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial with Military Honors:Rose Hill Cemetery
Notes:

Dave passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

