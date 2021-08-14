|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Dave G. Ponton
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Atlantic
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, IA
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, August 19, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church in Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Date:
|Wednesday, August 18, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m. ~ Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Shenandoah Community Food Pantry
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial with Military Honors:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
Dave passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Dave G. Ponton, 79 of Atlantic
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16
-
Aug 16
Anniversaries
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 16