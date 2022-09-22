|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Davey Swanson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|47
|From:
|Belle Plaine, Iowa
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday October 1, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
Nishna Valley Funeral Home
Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral Home
|Day and Date:
|Friday September 30, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Family
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Notes:
|Davey passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, in Belle Plaine, Iowa Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Davey Swanson, 47, of Belle Plaine, Iowa
Pat Leece
