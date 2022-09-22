Davey Swanson, 47, of Belle Plaine, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:Davey Swanson
Pronunciation: 
Age:47
From:Belle Plaine, Iowa
Previous: Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date: Saturday October 1, 2022
Time: 10:00 AM
Location:

 Nishna Valley Funeral Home

Visitation Location:

 Nishna Valley Funeral Home
Day and Date: Friday September 30, 2022
Visitation Start: 6:00 PM
Visitation End: 8:00 PM 
Memorials: Directed to the Family
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment: 
Notes:Davey passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, in Belle Plaine, Iowa Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.