Service:Funeral Services
Name:David A. Oberg
Pronunciation: 
Age:78
From:Shenandoah
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, August 4, 2023 
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Visitation Location:The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 
Visitation Day and Date:

Friday, August 4, 2023

Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. 
Visitation End:11:00 a.m. 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Wabash Memorial Chapel - Shenandoah
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery 
Notes:

David passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Shenandoah Medical Center.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.