|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|David A. Oberg
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Shenandoah
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, August 4, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
|Visitation Location:
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
|Visitation Day and Date:
Friday, August 4, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel - Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
David passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com
David A. Oberg, 78 of Shenandoah
Wabash Memorial Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 4
Anniversaries
-
Aug 3