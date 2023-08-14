David Allen Berry
Service: Graveside for Interment of Ashes
Name: David Allen Berry 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 78 
From: Mt. Juliet, TN 
Previous: Thurman, IA
Day and Date: Friday - August 18, 2023 
Time: 10:00 AM 
Location: Sidney, IA Cemetery 
Visitation Location: No viewing or visitation 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: To The Family 
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery: Sidney, IA Cemetery 
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.