David Allen Terry, 50, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life At A Later Date
Name:David Allen Terry
Age:50
From:Shenandoah, Iowa 
Day and Date:At A Later Date 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Notes:David entered into rest on Sunday, July 19, 2020 near Waubonsie State Park.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web. 