|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|David Westly Bintz
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|68
|From:
|Hancock, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 29, 2021
|Time:
|3:00 PM
|Location:
|Minden Cemetery - Minden, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|www.pauleyjones.com
