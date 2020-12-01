David Bolby
Buy Now
Service:Memorial
Name:David Bolby
Pronunciation: 
Age:73
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, December 5, 2020
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Harvest Fellowship Church, Shambaugh, Iowa
Visitation Location:none
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:The Gideons International for Bibles
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

David passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Bergan Mercy Hospital, Omaha, Nebraska. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.comhttps://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

