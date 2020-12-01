|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|David Bolby
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, December 5, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Harvest Fellowship Church, Shambaugh, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|none
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|The Gideons International for Bibles
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
David passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Bergan Mercy Hospital, Omaha, Nebraska. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.comhttps://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
David Bolby, 73, of Clarinda, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
