David C. "Dave" Peterson, 63, of Rock Port, Missouri

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|David "Dave" Coe Peterson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|63
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 19, 2022
|Time:
|6:00 PM
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 19, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, directed to the Family.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Private family burial at a later date.
|Notes:
|Dave passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Iowa City. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
