David C. "Dave" Peterson, 63, of Rock Port, Missouri
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:David "Dave" Coe Peterson
Pronunciation: 
Age:63
From:Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, February 19, 2022 
Time:6:00 PM 
Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 19, 2022 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM 
Visitation End:6:00 PM 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, directed to the Family.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment:Private family burial at a later date. 
Notes:Dave passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Iowa City. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

