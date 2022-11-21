|Service:
|Service
|Name:
|Alva David Cruth
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Clearmont, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 26, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Clearmont Christian Church, Clearmont, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, November 25, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Clearmont Christian Church, or the First Christian Church, Burlington Junction, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, MO
|Notes:
|David passed away at home on November 21, 2022, with family at his side. www.bramfuneralhome.com
David Cruth, 91, Cleamont, MO
Bram Funeral Home
