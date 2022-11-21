David Cruth
Service:Service
Name:Alva David Cruth 
Pronunciation: 
Age:91 
From:Clearmont, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, November 26, 2022 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Clearmont Christian Church, Clearmont, MO 
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home  
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, November 25, 2022 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM 
Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials:Clearmont Christian Church, or the First Christian Church, Burlington Junction, MO 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:

Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, MO

Notes:David passed away at home on November 21, 2022, with family at his side. www.bramfuneralhome.com

