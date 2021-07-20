|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|David D. Barger
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|55
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 22, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO, 64468
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 22, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 AM
|Visitation End:
|10:30 AM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers: Memorials can be directed to David's daughter Maggie Barger, or to the American Heart Association, or to the American Diabetes Association
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|David Barger passed away July 19, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, MO. David Barger has been cremated under the care of the Bram funeral Home, Maryville, MO.
David D. Barger, 55, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
