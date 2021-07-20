David D. Barger, 55, Maryville, MO
Service:Memorial
Name:David D. Barger
Pronunciation: 
Age:55
From:Maryville, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, July 22, 2021
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO, 64468
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, July 22, 2021
Visitation Start:9:30 AM
Visitation End:10:30 AM
Memorials:In lieu of flowers: Memorials can be directed to David's daughter Maggie Barger, or to the American Heart Association, or to the American Diabetes Association
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO
Notes:David Barger passed away July 19, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, MO. David Barger has been cremated under the care of the Bram funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

