David "Dave" Pettinger, 55, of Atlantic, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life
Name:David "Dave" Pettinger
Pronunciation:Pett-in-gur
Age:55
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, March 18, 2023
Time:1:00 - 4:00 P.M.
Location:Anita Community Center, 805 Main Street, Anita, Iowa  50020
Memorials:To the family, in David's name, to be established
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

