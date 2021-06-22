|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|David Earl Carver
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|67
|From:
|Saint Charles, MO
|Previous:
|Braddyville, IA
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Donors Choice
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Braddyville Cemetery
|Notes:
David passed away unexpectedly in his home June 7, 2021.
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
David E. Carver, 67, Saint Charles, MO
