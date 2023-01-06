David Evans
Service: Memorial
Name: David Evans
Age: 76
From: Glenwood, IA
Day and Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. (one hour prior to the service)
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Burial with military honors at a later date
 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/652296/david-evans/

