David Guhde
Service:Funeral 
Name:David F. Guhde
Pronunciation: 
Age:75
From:Nebraska City, NE
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Calvary Community Church ~ Nebr. City
Visitation Location:Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:David F Guhde Memorial Scholarship for High School Seniors going to college, current college students seeking a Degree in Agriculture or young farmers seeking a Degree in Agriculture
Funeral Home:Gude Mortuary
Cemetery:Camp Creek Cemetery ~ rural Nebraska City
Notes:Services will be live streamed on Calvary Community Church's Facebook Page. The services will also be available on 91.1 FM for those that would rather remain in their car in the church parking lot. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

