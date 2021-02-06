|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|David F. Guhde
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Nebraska City, NE
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Calvary Community Church ~ Nebr. City
|Visitation Location:
|Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|David F Guhde Memorial Scholarship for High School Seniors going to college, current college students seeking a Degree in Agriculture or young farmers seeking a Degree in Agriculture
|Funeral Home:
|Gude Mortuary
|Cemetery:
|Camp Creek Cemetery ~ rural Nebraska City
|Notes:
|Services will be live streamed on Calvary Community Church's Facebook Page. The services will also be available on 91.1 FM for those that would rather remain in their car in the church parking lot. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
David F. Guhde, 75 of Nebraska City, NE
Gude Family Funeral Homes
