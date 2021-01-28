David Ferguson
Service: Funeral 
Name: David Ferguson
Pronunciation: 
Age: Stillborn
From: Mound City, Missouri 
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021
Time: 10:00 am
Location: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Mound City, Missouri
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:  
Visitation End:  
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Chamberlain Funeral Home
Cemetery: Mount Hope Cemetery
Notes: 

David Ferguson, was the stillborn son of Rev. and Mrs. Ferguson of Mound City, Missouri

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.