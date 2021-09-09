David Eden
Service:Funeral 
Name:David Eden
Pronunciation: 
Age:52
From:Galena, KS
Previous:Nebraska City, NE
Day and Date:Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021
Time:3 p.m.
Location:Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City
Visitation Location:Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021
Visitation Start:2 p.m.
Visitation End:3 p.m.
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family
Funeral Home:Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City
Cemetery:Inurnment at a later date at the Wyuka Cemetery - Nebraska City
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

