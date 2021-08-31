|Service:
|Celebration of Life Gathering
|Name:
|David Ivory
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|65
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 4, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Connie Hirst's home: 1009 Prospect Ave. Malvern Iowa 51551
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|At a Later Date
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
