David J. Maher, 60, of Farragut, Iowa
Buy Now
Service:Pending
Name:David J. Maher
Pronunciation: 
Age:60
From:Farragut, Iowa
Previous:Imogene, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:A memorial is being established in David's name.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery:Mount Calvary Cemetery - Imogene, Iowa
Notes:David unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home in Farragut. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.