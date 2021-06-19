|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|David "Joe" Drake
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Shenandoah, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 24, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|St. John's Episcopal Church in Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|St. John's Episcopal Church
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial of Cremains:
|Rose Hill Cemetery with military rites
|Notes:
Joe passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the VA Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
David "Joe" Drake, 81 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
