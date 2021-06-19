Service:Memorial Service
Name:David "Joe" Drake
Pronunciation: 
Age:81
From:Shenandoah, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, June 24, 2021
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:St. John's Episcopal Church in Shenandoah
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:St. John's Episcopal Church
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial of Cremains:Rose Hill Cemetery with military rites
Notes:

Joe passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the VA Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.  

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

