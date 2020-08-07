|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|David Fender
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|66
|From:
|Auburn, NE
|Previous:
|Hamburg, IA
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 11
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Visitation Location:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, August 10
|Visitation Start:
|5 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m.
|Memorials:
|A Memorial is being established in David's name
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Cemetery:
|Mt. Zion Cemetery - rural Hamburg
|Notes:
|Burial will take place at a later date. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
David K. Fender, 66, Auburn, NE
Gude Family Funeral Homes
