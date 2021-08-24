David Krauth, 74, of Prescott, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life
Name:David Krauth
Pronunciation: 
Age:74
From:Prescott, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 28, 2021
Time:3:00 P.M.
Location:Corning Winery, 2271 State Hwy 148, South of Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:To the Family
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Iowa Veterans Cemetery at a later date
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.