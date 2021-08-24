|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|David Krauth
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Prescott, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 28, 2021
|Time:
|3:00 P.M.
|Location:
|Corning Winery, 2271 State Hwy 148, South of Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|To the Family
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Iowa Veterans Cemetery at a later date
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
David Krauth, 74, of Prescott, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
