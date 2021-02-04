David Laverne White
Service:Funeral 
Name:David Laverne White
Pronunciation: 
Age:75
From:Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Time:2:00 pm
Location:Price Funeral Home, Maryville
Visitation Location:Price Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, February 8, 2021 
Visitation Start:5:00 pm
Visitation End:7:00 pm
Memorials:In care of the family for a memorial to be established
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery:Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, Missouri
Notes: 

