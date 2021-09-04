David Lee Gohlinghorst
Service: Funeral
Name: David Lee Gohlinghorst
Pronunciation: Gawl ing horse
Age: 72
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, September 10, 2021
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 9, 2021
Visitation Start: 6 PM
Visitation End: 8 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Salem Cemetery-rural Montgomery County, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com   Service will be live streamed at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel's Facebook page.  We will also be celebrating the life of Charlene Gohlinghorst who preceded David in death.  We strongly encourage everyone to follow CDC guidelines for Covid 19 during this time.

