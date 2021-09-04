|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|David Lee Gohlinghorst
|Pronunciation:
|Gawl ing horse
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, September 10, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 9, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|6 PM
|Visitation End:
|8 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Salem Cemetery-rural Montgomery County, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com Service will be live streamed at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel's Facebook page. We will also be celebrating the life of Charlene Gohlinghorst who preceded David in death. We strongly encourage everyone to follow CDC guidelines for Covid 19 during this time.
David Lee Gohlinghorst, 72, of Red Oak, Iowa
Tags
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
