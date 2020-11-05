Lyon
Service:Funeral 
Name:David Lyon
Pronunciation: 
Age:70
From:Underwood, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, November 7, 2020
Time:1:00 PM
Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, November 6, 2020 
Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
 

 

Memorials:

The family will direct memorials 

Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery: 
Notes:http://www.hoyfuneral.com

