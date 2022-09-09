|Service:
|Celebration of Life Graveside
|Name:
|David M. Chambers, Jr
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|66
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, September 19, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
Iowa Veterans Cemetery - 34024 Veterans Memorial Dr, Adel, IA 50003
Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 15, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|David M. Chambers, Jr, Memorial Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Iowa Veterans Cemetery Columbarium - 11 AM, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, with military honors.
|Notes:
|David passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
David M. Chambers, Jr, 66, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Pat Leece
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 11
Anniversaries
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 10