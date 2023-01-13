David Perry
Service:   Memorial Service
Name:  David  Perry
Pronunciation: 
Age:   65
From:   Grant City, Missouri
Previous: Springfield, Missouri
Day and Date:  will be held at a later date
Time: 
Location:   
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:   
Visitation End:  
Memorials:   
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery:  Kirk Cemetery, Allendale, Missouri
Notes: andrewshannfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.