David Maguire
Service:Funeral
Name:David Maguire
Pronunciation: 
Age:64
From:Treynor, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time:11:00AM
Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, October 19
Visitation 5PM - 7PM 
  
Memorials:

 

Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Burial at a Later Date 
Notes:

To view the full obituary, please visit:

http://www.hoyfuneral.com

