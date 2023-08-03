|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|David Marker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|68
|From:
|Clearmont
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, August 13, 2023
|Time:
|1 to 3 pm
|Location:
|Pavilion 1140 E Main St., Clarinda, IA. 51632 (White Building)
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed towards the family to be established in Dave's memory.
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Dave passed unexpectedly on August 1,2023. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
David Marker, 68, Clearmont, MO
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 6