David Marker, 68, Clearmont, MO
Service:                                             Celebration of Life
Name: David Marker
Pronunciation: 
Age: 68
From: Clearmont
Previous: 
Day and Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023
Time: 1 to 3 pm
Location: Pavilion 1140 E Main St., Clarinda, IA. 51632  (White Building)
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed towards the family to be established in Dave's memory. 
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Dave passed unexpectedly on August 1,2023. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

