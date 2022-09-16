David Moser
Service:  Graveside services with military honors
Name:  David Moser
Pronunciation: 
Age:  76
From:  Yuma, Arizona
Previous: Oregon, Missouri
Day and Date:  Sat, Sep 17, 2022
Time:  3:30 pm
Location:  Forest City Union Cemetery, Forest City, Missouri
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:  
Visitation End:  
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery:  Union Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

