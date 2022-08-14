|Service:
|Graveside Memorial
|Name:
|David 'Pete' Walter
|Age:
|65
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday ~ August 19, 2022
|Time:
|10:15 AM
|Location:
|East Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
|Memorials:
|Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be directed to the Lenox United Presbyterian Church.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
There will be a celebration of life service at 11:00 AM following the committal at the Lenox United Presbyterian Church with a time of fellowship and sharing over lunch following the service at the church.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
David 'Pete' Walter, age 65 of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
