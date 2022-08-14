David 'Pete' Walter
Service:Graveside Memorial
Name:David 'Pete' Walter
Pronunciation: 
Age:65
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday ~ August 19, 2022
Time:10:15 AM
Location:East Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be directed to the Lenox United Presbyterian Church.
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

There will be a celebration of life service at 11:00 AM following the committal at the Lenox United Presbyterian Church with a time of fellowship and sharing over lunch following the service at the church.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

