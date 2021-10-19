David Pitman, 67, of Corning, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Service with Masonic Rites
Name:Dave Pitman
Pronunciation: 
Age:67
From:Corning, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Sunday, October 24, 2021
Time:2:00 P.M.
Location:Miner Pavilion, New Market, Iowa
Visitation Location:Miner Pavilion, New Market, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, October 24, The family requests casual attire
Visitation Start:following the service, until 4:30 P.M. 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:To the family, for future designation
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

