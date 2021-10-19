|Service:
|Celebration of Life Service with Masonic Rites
|Name:
|Dave Pitman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|67
|From:
|Corning, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, October 24, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 P.M.
|Location:
|Miner Pavilion, New Market, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Miner Pavilion, New Market, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, October 24, The family requests casual attire
|Visitation Start:
|following the service, until 4:30 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|To the family, for future designation
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
David Pitman, 67, or Corning, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 21
Anniversaries
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 21