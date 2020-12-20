|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|David Richard Radcliff, Jr.
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|53
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, December 22, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, December 21, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|TeamMates
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
