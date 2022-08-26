|Service:
|Celebration of Life Graveside
|Name:
|David W. Poston
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, August 31, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
Omaha National Cemetery (14250 Schram Rd, Omaha, NE 68138)
Gathering Location:
|Celebration of Life Gathering - The Bricker Room (Shenandoah Safety Center - 400 W Sheridan Ave)
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 30, 2022
|Gathering Start:
|5:00 PM
|Gathering End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In David's name are being directed to the Parkinson's Foundation.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Omaha National Cemetery
|Notes:
|David passed away Wednesday morning, August 24, 2022, at Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
David W. Poston, 79, of Shenandoah, Iowa
- Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service
-
-
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
Anniversaries
-
Aug 26