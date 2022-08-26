David W. Poston, 79, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Graveside
Name:David W. Poston
Pronunciation: 
Age:79
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, August 31, 2022 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:

Omaha National Cemetery (14250 Schram Rd, Omaha, NE 68138)

Gathering Location:

Celebration of Life Gathering - The Bricker Room (Shenandoah Safety Center - 400 W Sheridan Ave)
Day and Date:Tuesday, August 30, 2022 
Gathering Start:5:00 PM 
Gathering End:7:00 PM 
Memorials:In David's name are being directed to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment:Omaha National Cemetery
Notes:David passed away Wednesday morning, August 24, 2022, at Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

