David Wayne Cruth
Service:Memorial 
Name:David Wayne Cruth 
Pronunciation: 
Age:68 
From:Elmo, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, August 17, 2021 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:First Christian Church, Burlington Junction, MO 
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville 
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, August 16, 2021
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, MO 
Notes:Wayne passed away unexpectedly as a result of an auto accident near Wilcox, MO, on Friday, July 30, 2021 www.bramfuneralhome.com

