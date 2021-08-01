|Service:
Memorial
|David Wayne Cruth
|68
|Elmo, MO
|Tuesday, August 17, 2021
|11:00 AM
|First Christian Church, Burlington Junction, MO
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville
|Monday, August 16, 2021
|6:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, MO
Wayne passed away unexpectedly as a result of an auto accident near Wilcox, MO, on Friday, July 30, 2021
David Wayne Cruth, 68, Elmo, MO
Bram Funeral Home
