|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Dawn Marie Hough
|Pronunciation:
|Huff
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Des Moines, Iowa
|Previous:
|Council Bluffs, Red Oak, Clarinda
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 8th, 2023
|Time:
|2:00pm
|Location:
|St Paul Lutheran Church Neola, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|The American Lung Association
|Funeral Home:
|Iles Funeral Home, Des Moines, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, IA. with surviving Husband
|Notes:
|Flowers may be sent to St Pauls Lutheran Church, Neola, IA. Momma loved Yellow Roses.
