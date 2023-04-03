Service:Funeral 
Name:Dawn Marie Hough 
Pronunciation:Huff 
Age:73 
From:Des Moines, Iowa 
Previous:Council Bluffs, Red Oak, Clarinda 
Day and Date:Saturday, April 8th, 2023 
Time:2:00pm 
Location:St Paul Lutheran Church Neola, IA 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:The American Lung Association 
Funeral Home:Iles Funeral Home,  Des Moines, IA 
Cemetery:Burial at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, IA. with surviving Husband 
Notes:Flowers may be sent to St Pauls Lutheran Church, Neola, IA. Momma loved Yellow Roses.  

