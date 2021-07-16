|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Dean E. Eitmann
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Treynor, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, July 19, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, July 19, 2021
|Visitation
|9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
|Memorials:
Zion Congregational Church or Treynor Fire & Rescue
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Zion Congregational Church Cemetery
|Notes:
Please visit the website to see the full obituary
Dean Eitmann, 75, of Treynor, Iowa
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
