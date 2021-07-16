Dean Eitmann
Service:Funeral 
Name:Dean E. Eitmann
Pronunciation: 
Age:75
From:Treynor, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, July 19, 2021
Time:10:00 AM
Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, July 19, 2021
Visitation 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
 

 

Memorials:

Zion Congregational Church or Treynor Fire & Rescue

Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Zion Congregational Church Cemetery
Notes:

Please visit the website to see the full obituary

http://www.hoyfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.