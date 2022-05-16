Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Dean Freeman
Pronunciation: 
Age:  91
From:  Merriam Woods, Missouri
Previous: Tarkio and New Point, Missouri
Day and Date: Fri, May 20, 2022
Time:  11:00 am
Location: Tarkio First Baptist Church
Visitation Location: Tarkio First Baptist Church
Visitation Day and Date: Fri, May 20, 2022
Visitation Start:  10:00 am
Visitation End:  11:00 am
Memorials:

 

Terrace Homehealth and Hospice, or Missouri Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture Scholarship
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Rock Port
Cemetery:  Tarkio Home Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

