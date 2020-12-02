|Service:
|Private family services
|Name:
|Dean Hall
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Oregon, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 pm
|Location:
|Oregon United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Oregon United Methodist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Dean Hall, 84, Oregon, Missouri
Chamberlain Funeral Homes
