Dean Harwell
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Dean Harwell
Pronunciation: 
Age:47
From:Bedford, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, July 8, 2021
Time:1:30 PM
Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
Visitation Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, July 8, 2021
Visitation Start:1:00 PM 
Visitation End:1:30 PM 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family to be established
Funeral Home:Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
Cemetery: 
Notes:Casual dress is requested by the family for the services.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.  

