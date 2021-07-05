|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Dean Harwell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|47
|From:
|Bedford, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 8, 2021
|Time:
|1:30 PM
|Location:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Visitation Location:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 8, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|1:30 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family to be established
|Funeral Home:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Casual dress is requested by the family for the services. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniversaries
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 25