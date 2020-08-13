|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Dean Hume
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Nebraska City, NE
|Previous:
|Thurman, IA
|Day and Date:
|Monday, August 17, 2020
|Time:
|11:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Grandview Cemetery, near Sidney, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel, Nebraska City
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, August, 16, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m., the family will not be present
|Memorials:
|Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska City Jaycees Fireworks Show
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel, Nebraska City
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
