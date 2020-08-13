Dean Hume, 83, Nebraska City
Service:Graveside 
Name:Dean Hume 
Pronunciation: 
Age:83 
From:Nebraska City, NE 
Previous:Thurman, IA 
Day and Date:Monday, August 17, 2020 
Time:11:30 a.m. 
Location:Grandview Cemetery, near Sidney, IA 
Visitation Location:Marshall Funeral Chapel, Nebraska City
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, August, 16, 2020  
Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:8:00 p.m., the family will not be present
Memorials:Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska City Jaycees Fireworks Show 
Funeral Home:Marshall Funeral Chapel, Nebraska City 
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.