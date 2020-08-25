Dean Kirchert, 60, Plattsmouth, NE

|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Dean Kirchert
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|60
|From:
|Plattsmouth, NE
|Previous:
|Tabor, IA
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Derek Kirchert Home, 1494 260th St., Tabor, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorials may directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Inurnment at a later date
|Notes:
|A luncheon will be served
