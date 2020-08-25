Dean Kirchert, 60, Plattsmouth, NE
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Dean Kirchert
Pronunciation: 
Age: 60
From: Plattsmouth,  NE
Previous: Tabor, IA
Day and Date: Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Derek Kirchert Home, 1494 260th St., Tabor, IA
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Memorials may directed to the family
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery: Inurnment at a later date
Notes: A luncheon will be served

