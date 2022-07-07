|Service:
|Graveside Memorial
|Name:
|Dean Larimer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday ~ July 12, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|North Fairview Cemetery ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday ~ July 11, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM w/family greeting friends.
|Memorials:
|Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be directed to the Disabled Veteran's Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
Fairview Cemetery ~ Lenox, Iowa w/military rites
|Notes:
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Dean Larimer, age 96 of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
