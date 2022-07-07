Dean Larimer
Service:Graveside Memorial
Name:Dean Larimer
Pronunciation: 
Age:96
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday ~ July 12, 2022
Time:11:00 AM
Location:North Fairview Cemetery ~ Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Monday ~ July 11, 2022
Visitation Start:5:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends.
Memorials:Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be directed to the Disabled Veteran's Fund
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:

Fairview Cemetery ~ Lenox, Iowa w/military rites

Notes:

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

