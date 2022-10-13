|Service:,
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Dean Mather
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, October 16, 2022
|Time:
|3:00 P.M.
|Location:
|Linden Christian Church, Rock Port, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
Linden Christian Church, Rock Port.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, October 16, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|3:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|American Cancer Society or Linden Christian Church, Rock Port.
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
|Cemetery:
|Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
|Notes:
A cremation will take place following the service.
Dean Mather, 85, Rock Port, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
