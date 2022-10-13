Service:,  Funeral Service
Name: Dean Mather
Pronunciation: 
Age: 85
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022
Time: 3:00 P.M.
Location: Linden Christian Church, Rock Port, Missouri
Visitation Location:

 Linden Christian Church, Rock Port.

Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022
Visitation Start: 2:00 P.M.
Visitation End:  3:00 P.M.
Memorials: American Cancer Society or Linden Christian Church, Rock Port.
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Cemetery: Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Notes:

 A cremation will take place following the service.

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

