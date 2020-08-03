Deanna Johnson, 76, of Atlantic, Iowa
Deanna Johnson, 76, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, August 3, 2020, at her home.

A private family funeral service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church.

Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to the family for later designation.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Deanna’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.